The gale force winds expected to hit the Southeastern Colorado today could complicate things for residents and local power providers: electrical lines and the poles they are strung from are in danger of being knocked down by the intense storm, and residents could find themselves without power.

So what should residents expect from the coming storm?

Probably not much, said La Junta Electric Department's Ruben Deleon, but it's impossible to tell for sure in advance.

"It could be an hour, it could be five hours (of power outage). It's always different," said Deleon. "I really don't expect any problems on our end, but we'll see how it works out."

In the event of a power outage or a downed line, power crews can be ready in as little as 15 minutes, according to Deleon. Someone is always on call at the power plantfor such emergencies.

"If we need to, we have the whole line crew respond," said Deleon. "Usually on something like that when the power goes out, we don't even have to make phone calls. We're instructed to come in and meet at the line crews' shop and then we'll take things from there."

Black Hills Energy also provides power to a portion of La Junta. Spokesperson Julie Rodriguez said that over the past few days she's been working with her staff to make sure their they're prepared in the event of a power outage.

"I've been preparing some messaging that we'll get out to the newspapers and the radio ... (and) first responders," said Rodriguez. "We also stay in contact with them to let them know where there may be issues with outages or a possible pole down.

"We're planning that this could be a major storm," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said wind storms can be difficult to predict, but that wind is certainly capable of knocking down poles and power lines, which can create a domino effect among connected poles. After a series of three harsh storms in March 2017, Black Hills had to reconstruct some of its power infrastructure.

"We did a lot of maintenance and rebuilding on the system after that," she said. "We're in good shape with new poles and such, but you can never tell when it comes to the system and the weather, especially wind."

When dealing with strong wind storms, Rodriguez said that safety is a top priority.

"If anyone in the public should see a line down, something sparking ... absolutely stay away. Then call Black Hills and we'll be out there to respond immediately," she said.

