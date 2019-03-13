The National Weather Service issued an urgent weather message Tuesday, in which it stated that a high wind warning will be in effect from noon Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday for the Southeastern Plains of Colorado, including Pueblo, Otero and Bent counties.

"A rapidly intensifying low pressure system will cause strong north winds," the warning said. Wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible. The strongest winds are predicted along and north of the Arkansas River.

"We're expecting a lot of wind damage," said NWS Pueblo Meteorologist Steve Hodanish. "We've got that high wind warning out there for a reason."

Hodanish said things will be relatively calm just before and after sunrise Wednesday morning, maybe some rain, but things will definitely change as the day wears on.

"By noon, things are going to start picking up. By mid-day, you're going to start seeing winds of 65-70 mph. Sustained winds will probably be 35-45 mph.

"I wouldn't be surprised to see at least winds of 65 mph in La Junta."

After midnight, things will start to calm down, said Hodanish.

"The winds will still be strong, but not damaging," he said.

Hodanish said La Junta should gain some pretty good moisture with this storm.

"Rain totals will be about a half-inch for (La Junta)," he said. "I wouldn't be surprised if you get woken up by thunder (Wednesday) morning.

"If it turns to snow, you shouldn't see much accumulation.

"We're fortunate that it's going to be relatively warm and we won't get a full, raging blizzard."

Hodanish emphasized the strength of the storm.

"Some folks are saying it's the strongest low pressure system we have seen here in recorded history," he said. "It could be record-setting.

"Pay attention to the latest weather forecasts. Just because it's going to be nice in the morning doesn't mean it won't change."

