Pueblo West residents are set to unite for a compassionate cause as the St. Baldrick’s celebration raises funds for childhood cancer research Saturday at Jimmy’s Tavern, 324 S. McCulloch.

The event, designed to raise funds for the non-profit St. Baldrick’s Foundation which is working to fund research and treatments to cure childhood cancer, will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The eighth annual event is expected to raise more than $50,000, to add to the well over $150,000 raised for research in the first seven years of the event.

“Each year we honor kids who are battling cancer and unfortunately one lost his battle to cancer three years ago,” said Grant Shay, event organizer. “I get choked up every time I think about it and that’s why we do what this - we can’t have that happen.”

During the entire four-hour event, many caring souls who have raised money will submit to a head sheering and proudly show off their bald pates in support of children with cancer. The event also will feature live music by several local bands who are donating their time to play for the event.

“The Pueblo Young Marines will be cooking up hamburgers and hot dogs for sale so we can raise even more money. We will have green lemonade and green beer,” Shay said.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s office will sponsor an Identi-kid booth, plus there will be face painting, a silent auction and raffles. One of the highlights will be Shay submitting to a new hairdo.

“We have a couple of young men who battled cancer, survived and won so I will spike up my hair and paint it with green glitter and they will shave a silly design in my hair,” Shay said.

Last year the event raised $52,000 and the top fundraising team - the Pueblo County Sheriff’s office - raised $17,000, Shay said. The event also includes the presentation of pins to thank donors for they years of service.

For details, log onto the Facebook group https://www.facebook.com/groups/pueblowesthatescancer/.

