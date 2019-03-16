In brief

Registration opens for Spice up Pueblo

Pueblo's fourth annual Spice Up Spring Pueblo Chile Recipe Competition is accepting entries through April 8.

Sponsored by the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, the contest is open to licensed restaurants and kitchens.

Recipes must feature certified Pueblo Chile Peppers. Recipes must be finalized in writing by April 22.

Judging will take place May 2 for cocktails and May 3 for the appetizer, entree and dessert categories.

For more information, call 542-1704.

CBD processor Folium acquires extraction company

One of Pueblo's newest employers, CBD oil processor Folium Biosciences, recently announced its acquisition of an Amsterdam-based company that fabricates and designs large-scale extraction equipment for use with hemp and other plants.

Colorado Springs-based Folium recently purchased the Andrews Foodservice building in Pueblo West with plans to open a large hemp-derived CBD processing center at the site.

The newly acquired company, FeyeCon Development and Implementation, is tasked with outfitting the site with extraction and purification equipment, Folium said. Installation work is expected to start this spring.

“This acquisition helps speed along our pharmaceutical division and Rx joint ventures in the active ingredient and new product development space,” Folium chief executive Kashif Shan said in a statement.

FeyeCon chief executive Geert Woerlee will become Folium's chief technology officer, Shan said.

Woerlee "pioneered the extraction and purification of different cannabis compounds when he brought FeyeCon into the cannabis space nearly two decades ago. His breadth of technical knowledge will be paramount to our operational expansions internationally,” Shan said.

Woerlee said he looks forward to assisting the U.S. company's efforts. “I am confidant that our combined expertise from both sides of the Atlantic will propel the hemp and cannabinoid industry at large,” he said.

By manufacturing its own custom extraction and refinement equipment, Folium Biosciences will gain access to the industry’s most technologically advanced equipment and further its vertical integration as a way to control every phase of the production process from seed to sale, the company said.

The company announced construction is underway in Canada on a processing plant similar to that planned in Pueblo West.

A processing plant in South America is in the planning stage, the company said.

Folium also announced the hiring of M. Venessa Fernandez as vice president of product development and quality. Fernandez is an expert in the cannabis field and has consulted on pharmaceutical developments for several European and American companies, Folium officials said.

CBD oil is gaining popularity in the wellness and health care industries for its therapeutic properties.

Hemp-derived CBD oil is free of the psychoactive compound THC found in marijuana.