An Army veteran, educator, national level track athlete and member of the local Pillars of Unity advocacy group has announced his candidacy for City Councilman Ray Aguilera's District 4 seat.

R. Kenneth O'Neal has filed his paperwork to run for the seat in the Bessemer district. Aguilera's first term on council comes to an end at the end of this year. He will be running for re-election.

In 2017, O'Neal was selected to the board of education of Pueblo City School (D60) to fill the seat vacated then by Patricia Milner.

O'Neal served on the school board from then until November 2017, when the seat was up for a vote again, and he was unsuccessful in his bid to retain.

In 2015 O'Neal ran for the City Council District 4 seat but was defeated by Aguilera in the election.

"Being born into a military family and spending 23 years in the Army, personally, Pueblo is the only city I've lived in outside of the military and I'm determined to make a difference in it," O'Neal said in a statement sent to The Chieftain announcing his candidacy. "I'm now giving my years of operations and policy experience and the benefits of graduate school back to the city. Being fully retired from the U.S. Army and now retiring as an athlete, it's the right time for the city (to have) fresher faces and ideas."

O'Neal said he's running for council with a vision for greater city collaboration and partnerships to solve issues.

"It is my vision that we as a city can assist Pueblo City Schools with its fiscal crisis," O'Neal said. "I'm hopeful we can collaborate as I feel this is a city issue affecting all of us. If District 60 could have gotten out of this, I feel as if they would have already. They are going to need our help as a city."

O'Neal also mentioned working with the county to help solve jail overpopulation as one of his goals.

"Greater collaborations lead to greater success," O'Neal said.

