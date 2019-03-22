Veritas Farms continues to sharpen its marketing focus as sales climb for the Pueblo-based maker of wellness products that feature CBD oil from hemp.

The 40-worker company launched in 2015 operates a farm, greenhouse, lab and production center at its 160-acre complex on Highway 96 west of Lake Pueblo. Its products include tinctures, salves, lotions, gummies and capsules sold under the Veritas Farms label.

Among the company's recent developments:

• Earlier this year, parent company SanSal Wellness, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, changed its name to Veritas Farms to align itself better with its Pueblo County operation. The company trades on the Over The Counter stock market under the symbol VFRM.

• With competition growing among CBD oil producers, the company is doing more on its website, Facebook page and other marketing channels to stress its organic farm-to-table Colorado-grown approach. The website at theveritasfarms.com also allows for easy online ordering of the company's products.

• Its marketing also stresses the "full spectrum" nature of its products to include other hemp derivatives that can aid in wellness. As a group, the compounds are known as cannabinoids. CBD is an abbreviated term for one of the them, cannabidiol. Others include CBG and CBC.

"The multi-cannabinoid formula provides what is called the 'entourage effect,' where each element amplifies the other in a synergistic manner, providing additional benefits," a company spokeswoman said.

The company also notes its products undergo third-party lab testing for quality and to ensure any trace amounts of THC fall within Colorado and federal standards. THC is the key compound in marijuana that gives users a high.

• In February, the company announced a supplier agreement with an affiliate of home respiratory and sleep diagnostic provider VirtuOx for a line of custom-formulated hemp extract products to be sold under the PurWell and PurSlep names.

The company also reports growing supplier agreements for the European market.

• This month, the company issued a positive preliminary earnings report on its fourth quarter. It reported unaudited revenue of $961,929, up 170 percent from the fourth quarter of 2017, and a profit of $650,177, up from a loss of $200,278 a year earlier.

The company's audited 4Q report is expected by mid-April.

"This past fourth quarter's results have been our best ever with large increases in total revenue, gross profits and inventory levels while, at the same time, reducing our costs of goods, accounts payable and total liabilities," Veritas Farms CEO Alexander Salgado said in a statement.

Revenues also were up sharply from the prior quarter, he said.

“These accomplishments were the direct result of the hard work of our dedicated team and partners, along with significant new capital investments at our Colorado facility, the successful launch of our own Veritas Farms branded product line, and our targeted sales and marketing programs,” he said.

The U.S. retail market for CBD is projected to swell from an estimated $2 billion last year to $16 billion by 2025, according to a report by equity analysts at Cowen that was widely reported on this week.

Another company, Colorado Springs-based Folium Biosciences, recently announced it will open a 150- to 200-worker CBD oil extraction and processing center at the former Andrews Foodservice warehouse in Pueblo West later this year.

Proponents say CBD can relieve pain and anxiety and provide other health benefits. Other industry watchers say more research is needed.

