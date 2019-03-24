PEOPLE

Sandy Gutierrez recently was named chief experience officer for Health Solutions.

Gutierrez previously served as chief executive of SyCare from 2015 and 2018 and chief executive of the Latino Chamber of Commerce from 1997 to 2015.

Her civic involvement includes serving as an elected member of the Pueblo Board of Water Works and serving on the boards of directors for Mental Health America Colorado, St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center and Action 22.

Southern Colorado Residential Rental Association recently elected its officers and board members for 2019 and 2020. They are: Jaton Asbury, president; John Zamora, vice president; Cheryl Garcia, secretary; Colleen Russ, treasurer; and board members Wendie Arnold, Teresa Grice, Becky Hahne, Susie Murzynski, Sam Mitchell, Kim Schwab, Linda Stefanic, Darlene Staruh and Pat Heine.

HONORS

Organizers recently released the list of winners from the 14th annual Flavor of Pueblo presented by Pepsi to benefit the United Way of Pueblo County.

People's Choice Award: Mr. Tandoori Urban Bar & Grill, first place; Tacos Navarro, first runner-up; Cinfully Delicious Catering, second runner-up.

Best Appetizer: Wine Down by the River, first place; Tacos Navarro, second place.

Best Entree: Mr. Tandoori Urban Bar & Grill, first place; Obie’s BBQ, second place.

Best Dessert: Marie's, first place; Bite Me Cake Co., second place.

Best Non-Alcoholic Beverage; Pepsi, first place; Latino Chamber of Commerce, second place.

Best Beer: Brues Alehouse, first place.

Best Spirit: Spirits of the Rockies

Best Beer/Spirit second place: Apple Valley Cider Co.

Best Red Wine: Mendoza Malbec, CPS, first place; Black Currant, Apple Valley Cider Co., second place.

Best White Wine: Riesling, Brooke Cliff Vineyard, first place; Pueblo Green Chile, Songbird Cellars, second place.

Best Sweet Wine: La Marandina, Elite, first place; Tropical Mango Veraison, second place.

NOTES

Governor's Summer Job Hunt set to launch

Teens and young adults hoping for a summer job are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Workforce Center, which is readying its 2019 Governor's Summer Job Hunt program.

The workforce center, 212 W. Third St., offers other career and job assistance programs on a regular basis. Walk-in assistance also is available.

The center is open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Job listings are available at www.connectingcolorado.com.

Among the programs offered:

• The Governor's Summer Job Hunt Program places young people aged 16 to 24 with local employers. Volunteer opportunities are available for teens aged 14 and 15. Employers interested in participating also are encouraged to contact the workforce center.

• Employment Solutions seminars that provide information on current job openings, resume writing and overcoming barriers to finding employment.

• The YouthWorks program assists eligible individuals age 17 to 24 to complete their GED or high school diploma, find employment, go to college or get training.

Pinnacol approves workers' comp rebates

Workers compensation insurer Pinnacol Assurance will return $70 million to clients under a recently approved 2019 dividend program. The company also announced plans to lower its rates by an average of 10 percent.

The refund of surplus revenue is due in part to Pinnacol’s stewardship of client premiums and its partnership with clients to build a culture of safety within Colorado workplaces, the company said.

An estimated $400,000 of the statewide dividend will be distributed to the more than 1,000 Southern Colorado clients of insurance agency Western Group's Pueblo office, the local agency said in a separate statement. The average 2019 dividend check will be $1,328, Western Group said.

"This dividend is possible because of employers continuing commitment to safety and effective claims management, and because of Pinnacol’s financial health and stability,” Western Group chief executive George Shineovich said in a statement.

CALENDAR

Friday



• Latino Chamber breakfast, 8 a.m., PCC.

Saturday

• Pueblo Chamber legislative breakfast, 8 a.m., convention center.

April 12

• Youth Employment Expo, 1 to 4 p.m., Pueblo Workforce Center, 212 W. Third St.

April 13

• Latino Chamber Coffee Break, 8:15 a.m., Pueblo Child Advocacy Center, 301 W. 13th St.

Business brief information can be sent to ddarrow@chieftain.com.