For the price of a $50 ticket, you could be the owner of a sleek and classic Mercedes-Benz.

And, in the process, support the creative work of the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center.

Donated by Dr. Robert and Joan Hamilton, a 1995 Mercedes E320 two-door convertible — in good condition and with just over 90,000 miles — is being raffled off on Sept. 19. Before then, the arts center hopes to sell 1,000 tickets, with the generated funds supporting the center's general programming.

The drawing will take place at the arts center in conjunction with the kickoff of the annual Chile & Frijole Festival. The winner will be required to pay all applicable taxes, including title and registration fees.

Before that, the Mercedez-Benz will be on display during the Rocky Mountain Street Rod Nationals and during the Festival Fridays series.

"The car raffle ties in really well with our upcoming summer exhibition, 'Luster,' which is all car and motorcycle themed," said Bob Campbell, spokesman for the arts center. That exhibition kicks off June 8 in the Helen T. White Gallery and runs through Sept. 30.

Raffle tickets may be purchased from arts center board members as well as from the arts center's welcome center in the Helen T. White Gallery, 210 North Santa Fe Avenue. For more information, call 295-7200 or visit sdc-arts.org/raffle.

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia