Attended by friends and family and regaled by stories from former coaches and teammates, Crowley County high School formally dedicated Matt Buhr Field Saturday in Ordway.

Buhr, who died tragically last summer, was a lifelong resident of Crowley County.

While at Crowley County High School in the 1990s, Buhr played football and basketball. But it was baseball in which he excelled.

"He really helped our baseball program," said former Crowley County coach Danny Brewer. "When he first played, we were not really very good. But we went from not so good to great by the time he was finished playing. It was an honor to coach him. He had the desire to win."

In Buhr's senior year, the Chargers were the Class 1A/2A state champions — the first of a three-year run as the champs. He was also named the Most Valuable Player of that year's state tournament.

"He was not only an MVP on the field, but he was an MVP in life," said former teammate Curt McCuistion.

Buhr, the son of Bert and Vickie Buhr, was very active in the agricultural community. He grew up on the family ranch and was in 4-H, where he showed horses. He was also involved in FFA.

After graduating from high school, Buhr and his wife, Melissa, started a family. Their two children, Dally and Bryce, also attended Crowley County schools.

Buhr continued being involved in sports, volunteering to coach basketball and baseball. He also remained active in the community, serving on the Crowley County School Board, the Crowley County Recreational Board and the CCHS Vo-Ag Advisory Board.

He served several years as the Colorado Brand Inspector for the La Junta district.

The 2018 Ag Award was presented posthumously to Buhr in January.

Dedication of the field took place between games in a doubleheader against Rocky Ford High School.

Buhr passed away Aug. 15, 2018, at his family ranch in Ordway.

khamrick@ljtdmail.com