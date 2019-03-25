Nora Gomez passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on March 15, 2019. She was a lifetime resident of Pueblo, born on Sept. 21, 1930. Nora was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Nora was preceded in death by her parents, John and Emma Romero; husband of 58 years, Carlos F. Gomez; first husband, Joseph Solano; grand-daughter, Alexa "Lexie" Wach; and sisters, Flora Salas and Leona "Jane" Templeton. She is survived by her daughters, Christine (Ron) Dehn, Laurie Gomez, Patricia Hill and Priscilla Woodward; grandchildren, Walt (Jana) Jolly, Melissa (Mark) Fairbairn, Bryan Dehn, Jeremy (Maggie) Dehn, Sidney Wach, Cole (Caitlin) Woodward, Lyal (Brandi) Sandry, Andrea (Jake) Sandry Jensen, Sabrina (Karl) Sandry Roberts, Carl Hill; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Grace Vialpando; brother, Ernest (Esther) Romero; numerous nieces and nephews; and her chosen family, Amy Wolf and Dean Volk, Sara, Samuel and Benjamin Volk, Adele Anderson and Jesus Lopez. At her request, a private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Nora to St. Paul the Apostle Church Building Fund, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com.