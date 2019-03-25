The La Junta High School girls' tennis team played at home for the first time this season, when it hosted St. Mary's Thursday at Tippy Martinez Park.

It was not a successful home opener as the young Lady Tiger team lost to the Lady Pirates 6-1.

"We're still learning," said LJ coach Rod Bickel. "We'll change some line-ups around and we still have some things to work on. So, for the most part, we played well today. We took them to three sets in a couple of matches, which is good."

The Lady Tigers' only win came in doubles competition, as the No. 2 team of Kali Sanchez and Haley Eckhart defeated Lauren Sauley and Monica Cichon in three sets. The La Junta duo won the first set 6-4, but St. Mary's came back to win the second 6-1. In the third set, Sanchez and Eckhart won 10-6.

Another doubles match went to three sets, as the No. 3 team of Jaedin Baca and Eternity Aragon lost to Roni Hennessy and Anita DeBakey. Baca and Aragon took the first set 6-4, but the Lady Pirate team won the next two 6-2, 6-2.

In the other two doubles matches, the No. 1 team of Aileen Becerra and Leia Mora-Menges lost to Ally Gravelle and Lisanne Cheatham 6-1, 6-0, and the No. 4 team of Jordan Fowler and Makayla Salas lost to Haley Morgan and Elizabeth Brodeur 6-2, 6-4.

In singles play, Hailee Ham lost the No. 1 match to Ellie Hartman 6-0, 6-0, Teagan Mendoza-Werner lost the No. 2 match to Gabbie Coronado 6-4, 6-2, and Maria Baca lost to Kyla Barrett 6-2, 6-4.

La Junta (0-3, 0-2 Tri-Peaks) will not play again until April 2, when it travels to Pueblo to face Pueblo South.

"(Pueblo South) played Canon City and they lost 4-3," Bickel said. "South's always good and it will be another test. We're just growing and we want to improve, so hopefully by regional time, we're playing good."

The first matches begin at 4 p.m.

St. Mary's 6, La Junta 1

Singles

No. 1 — Hartman (SM) def. Ham 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 — Coronado (SM) def. Mendoza-Werner 6-4, 6-2; No. 3 — Barrett (SM) def. M. Baca 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles

No. 1 — Gravelle/Cheatham (SM) def. Becerra/Mora-Menges 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 — Sanchez/Eckhart (LJ) def. Sauley/Cichon 6-4, 1-6, 10-6; No. 3 — Hennessy/DeBakey (SM) def. J. Baca/Aragon 4-6, 6-2, 6-2; No. 4 — Morgan/Brodeur (SM) def. Fowler/Salas 6-2, 6-4.

khamrick@ljtdmail.com