Over the years, the legacy of Baylon Michael Meyer has lived on in the form of a scholarship for Pueblo County School District 70 students.

Saturday, April 6, the community will be able to live out Baylon’s passion for athletics and competition in the 10th annual Baylon Michael Meyer 5K/10K Memorial Run/Walk at Lovell Park, 326 E. Hahns Peak Dr., in Pueblo West.

All proceeds raised from the run will benefit the Baylon Michael Meyer scholarship fund, which to date has awarded over $50,000 in scholarships to 34 District 70 students since its inception in 2010.

Baylon, or “Bay” as his family and friends affectionately called him, died at the age of 10 on July 27, 2009, at his Pueblo West home when he was struck by a trailer hitch ball while his father was trying to pull out a tree stump with a truck. In the months following his death, the Play 4 Bay Foundation and a memorial scholarship was created in his name to provide funds to graduating seniors of District 70.

The cost to participate in the 5K/10K Memorial Run/Walk is $35 if registered online prior by Wednesday, April 4, or $40 on the day of the race. The event will include a 10K run, a 5K walk and a 5K run. Prizes will be awarded in multiple age and gender categories.

Registration and packet pick-up begins at 8 a.m. on race day, with the 10K beginning at 9 a.m. and the 5K at 9:15 a.m.

A “virtual race” option is available, which allows participants to register and run the race at the location of their choosing in support of the event.

Following the race, at 10:30 a.m., a breakfast sponsored by BAY's Meat Market and Grill Fellas, as well as an awards presentation, will take place.

To register online, visit www.play4bay.com/runwalk.html. For more information, contact Becky Meyer at (719) 240-5381 or via email at run4bay@gmail.com.

asandstrom@chieftain.com

Twitter: @ASandstromView