Buccambuso says damage control at Pueblo shelter needs 'large scale help'

Lisa Buccambuso, the executive director of the SoCO Spay and Neuter Association, has retracted acceptance of the position of interim executive director of the embattled Community Animal Services of Pueblo.

That decision came after Buccambuso assessed the situation at the shelter.

"It became immediately clear that conditions of the shelter were much worse than any one organization could address," according to a news release.

Buccambuso notified CASP board members early Tuesday that based on her assessment, remedial efforts "would require large scale help of multiple animal welfare organizations, and that a full time, committed director was required immediately to provide timely care for the sick and injured animals at CASP, and to correct The Pet Animal Care Facilities Act violations.

"We are deeply saddened that the resources required to improve are greatly beyond what we can provide."

Buccambuso's decision was supported by the board of the SoCO Spay and Neuter Association.

"I had hoped to provide the leadership needed to allow CASP to run smoothly for the two to three weeks I was told I was needed for, until their full-time director was in place, but I quickly witnessed that the need was greater than what I could offer, and that immediate intervention needed to take place," Buccambuso said.

Buccambuso's withdrawal follows Tuesday's work session of the Pueblo County commissioners, during which the commissioners and members of Pueblo city council pressed Ruth McDonald, president of the CASP/PAWS for Life board, for information related to the operation of the shelter.

On Wednesday, the county commissioners met in executive session, with "legal concerns related to CASP" identified as a potential discussion item.

