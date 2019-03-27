Dennis Lyle Skramstad, 58, passed away on March 24, 2019, at his La Junta home. He was born on May 10, 1960. in Garrison, North Dakota. to Lyle and Anita (Buchholz) Skramstad.



Dennis spent the majority of his life in La Junta, graduating from La Junta High School in 1978 and working in the family business - Lyle & Sons Plumbing & Heating, earning his Master Plumber certification.



Dennis married Kathy Brown and to this union two sons were born - Jeremy Andrew and Davis Conner.



One of Dennis' proudest moments as a teen was earning his Eagle Scout Court of Awards and one of Dennis' favorite pastimes was fishing. He loved fishing and would fish every day if he could. He also loved bowling and hunting, but if you asked him his favorite hobby, it would be fishing. Dennis also loved his family and the Lord his Savior and was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church.



Dennis is survived by his sons, Jeremy and Davis; his parents, Lyle and Anita; siblings, Kim (Kevin) Krause, Dean, Mark (Dawn), and Becky (Mario) Magdaleno; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews also survive. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Alvin and Olivia Skramstad, and Norman and Eleanor Buchholz.



Memorial service will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Rick Miller officiating.



Those wishing to do so may make memorial contributions to a charity of your choice.



Online condolences may be made at www.peacockFH.com. Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home & Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.