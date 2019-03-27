The Pueblo Police Department was called to the 2100 block of West 16th Street at approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of second-degree burglary.

The victim told police an unknown party had stolen numerous items from her residence, including seven gold rings with a combined value of $15,000.

She also reported the thieves had taken a 22-caliber revolver, $500 in cash, and $500 worth of assorted costume jewelry.

Police are investigating.

Afternoon walk leads to theft from auto

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office was called to the area of Overton and Pace roads in northeastern Pueblo County at approximately 1 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of theft from auto.

The victim told police that she and her boyfriend had parked in the area and left their vehicle as they went for a walk. When they returned, they found a brown Honda Civic was parked next to their vehicle, and three of its occupants had forced open her driver’s side window and were in the process of stealing numerous items.

The victim stated she and her boyfriend began yelling at the suspected thieves as they approached the vehicle, at which point they fled the area heading northbound on Overton Road.

Among the items she reported stolen were three Calvin Klein backpacks and two MacBook Air laptops. She estimated the total value of her loss at $2,157. Deputies are investigating.

Man scammed by “Nigerian Girlfriend”

The PCSO received Wednesday a report of fraud from a man who said he was scammed out of $8,000 by a party online claiming to be a woman from Nigeria.

The victim told deputies he had been chatting with the woman online since March, and that the two had begun a romantic relationship.

The victim stated that the woman, who identified herself as “Edna”, had claimed to live in Indiana when they originally began talking, but later said she'd been forced to move back to Nigeria.

He said he sent Edna numerous money orders through Western Union, and estimated the total amount of money he sent at about $8,000.

After sending numerous money transfers, the man said he got a call from someone claiming to be a federal agent, who told him he would be arrested for sending money to Nigeria.

The victim said he then got scared, prompting his contact with deputies.

The PCSO is investigating.

Arrests

Robert William Woods, 62, of the 2000 block of Vinewood Lane, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for second-degree assault on a peace officer. He was being held at Pueblo County jail without bail pending a court appearance.

Isaac Angel Trujillo, 43, of an unspecified block of East 12th Street, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree burglary. He was being held at jail without bail pending a court appearance.

zhillstrom@chieftain.com

Twitter: ZachHillstrom