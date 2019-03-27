The findings of an unannounced inspection March 6 at the Pueblo animal shelter were released Wednesday by the Pueblo County commissioners.

A complaint alleging that Community Animal Services of Pueblo transferred animals and failed to disclose illness or behavioral abnormality led to an investigation by the Colorado Department of Agriculture.

"While there is no hard evidence this occurred, there is enough information to bring concerns that this may have occurred," notes the report.

Among the findings from the inspections, as well as execution of a search warrant:

• Animals with a known history of aggression, and one supposed to be held on a rabies quarantine, came in contact with humans and animals.

• Sick and healthy animals were housed together.

• Animals were crowded into too-small enclosures.

• Animals were in need of veterinarian care, including a cat with bloody drool coming from his mouth, another with a contorted face, and a dog unable to stand.

• Animals with documented health concerns were untreated for days. One cat, which apparently hadn't been fed in a month, waited nine days to see a vet. It eventually died on the table.

• A dog, impounded after he bit a woman on the face and arm, was documented as not being up to date on rabies vaccination. An employee took the dog — which was supposed to be on a quarantine — on a "socialization" walk. During that walk, he nearly bit a customer service rep on the face. The dog also tried to attack a smaller dog.

• The shelter kept no records of animals that needed medications.

• Sick cats were placed with healthy ones.

• Felines of opposite sex were housed together, leading to breeding.

• Cleaning and sanitation procedures were improper.

• A dog was transferred to an unlicensed facility as an "adoption."

• Healthy adoptable animals housed in backrooms were listed on "stray wait."

• Access to the surgery room, where animals under treatment were kept, was denied to investigators, as was access to euthanasia and medication logs.

• The surgery room and the exam/prep area was not clean.

• A surgery room had dried urine on the floor from a paralyzed dog allowed to free roam.

• Dish tubs previously used for litter boxes were swapped for tin foil bread-loaf pans, which were too small to ensure all waste was contained in the pan.

• Animal enclosures were unsafe and potentially dangerous, with spaces too small for the animals kept there.

• Animals were visibly in need of medical treatment, including one with a colorectal tumor.

• A dog was missing part of its lower jaw.

• A cat was found with ongoing diarrhea.

• A dog’s nasal cavity was full of green discharge.

• A dog hit by a car on Jan. 12 went untreated for nearly two weeks. When a vet finally saw it, the animal was diagnosed as having a broken leg.

• In another room, a litter of dogs, all with diarrhea, had defecated to the point that entry into the room was difficult.

