1. Go to St. Baldrick’s at the Elks Lodge from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Friday evening. It’s lots of fun to watch people get their heads shaved for a good cause - fighting childhood cancer. Maybe not so much fun to do it yourself, but a good feeling to follow for doing something brave and charitable. You can also donate to the cause.



2. You can tell it’s spring when the baseball tournaments start. La Junta High School is hosting a big tournament this weekend. The teams participating are La Junta, Sterling, Fort Morgan, Cedaredge, University, Pueblo East, Lamar, Valley. The games will be at both Potter Field and the 22nd Street Field, starting at 10 a.m.



3. Watch the Rockies play the Miami Marlins, on Altitude Friday at 5:10 p.m, Saturday at 4:10 p.m. and Sunday at 11:10 a.m. First home game will be April 5 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.



4. Check over the seed catalogs for your spring planting materials, seeds and plants. Remember the time for planting will be after Mother’s Day, second Sunday in May, just to be safe in Southern Colorado. But you can start your dreaming now.



5. The La Junta High School Track Meet is scheduled for Friday, starting at 10 a.m., weather permitting. The Swink Invitational Golf Tournament starts Monday at La Junta Municipal Golf Course.