Thursday

Mar 28, 2019 at 10:37 AM Mar 28, 2019 at 10:37 AM


Charles Sultz, 67, of Sugar City, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center, La Junta. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ford – Ustick Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.fordustick.com.