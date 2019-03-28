The Health District Committee, elected by the citizens of La Junta to carry out plans for a new nursing home, discussed the actual shape of the facility Wednesday afternoon. The group reached a consensus, but not a final vote, to use a hybrid model following principles of the Green House Project - an evidenced-based model where elders reside in a real-home environment.

Administrative Assistant Adela Licano was designated to speak with the manager of the recently licensed Hubbard Senior Center project in Longmont about their variations from the Greenhouse Model.



The Green House model project nearest to La Junta is in the small town of Akron, in Northeastern Colorado. In order to have a more normal family-like atmosphere for the nursing home, the clients live in individual family unit homes, each having from six to 12 rooms and eating their meals communally.

All clients have a private room with a private bath.

In each unit, there is a shahbaz - a certified nursing assistant with 128 additional hours of training. A registered nurse is on duty but may be assigned to cover two units. One to three staff plus one nurse per shift is available for every six to 12 elders.



Between the cottages is greenspace, and the clients are encouraged to spend time outside and cultivate plants and flowers. The maintenance crew does the planting and sets up the landscape, but the clients take care of it. Activities are designed around the elders’ interests, and input from family is welcome.



All of the members of the Health District Committee have visited Akron, and City Councilman Ed Vela visited that facility last week.

Vela said he enjoyed the tour and found the accommodations pleasant.

“There is a lack of storage space,” he said. “Stuff is piled everywhere.”

He took some pictures, showing the very small closets. However, as committee member Lynn Horner observed, “At that stage of life, we don’t really need that much closet space.”



Vela was impressed that one cottage has a dog, which has free range of the house as sort of mascot.

The group discussed the possibility of adding a large communal area where celebrations, church services, bingo games and other entertainment could be held.

In the strict Green House Project model, each unit does its own cooking and its own laundry. One of the variations discussed was a single heavy duty laundry room in the communal facility. Storage will be addressed in the plans for the communal central building.

It was announced that the financial feasibility study, being prepared by the Senex Group, will be presented at the April meeting.



Johnnie DeLeon presented a digital drawing of the structure of the nursing home complex. He said to not dwell on details, as the architect and construction people will work with the ideas and present a structurally feasible rendition for their approval.

“We will try to get the people who have had to go to out-of-town nursing homes back,” he said.



DeLeon also stressed that the committee is not working under a specific deadline.

“Our aim is to produce the best possible nursing home that can be built with the finances available,” he said. The present occupants of the nursing home at Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center will be the priority admissions to the new facility. No waiting list is available until the nursing home is licensed, although Licano has received several inquiries.

