A Pueblo West teacher who has overcome adversity and helped his special education students do the same has released a book of poetry, “Fingerprints.”

Mark Chartier, who teaches special education at Liberty Point Elementary will host a reading of select poems from his inaugural publication at 7 p.m. April 4 at the CSU-Pueblo Library, room 109. It is a book that has been two decades in the making and features a poem he wrote at age 13 and newer poems he wrote as recently as last year.

“My writing underwent a metamorphosis over the years. About eight years ago I started putting together the best of the best into a manuscript,” Chartier explained.

“The title of the book ‘Fingerprints’ was birthed through a line from one of my poems in which I write, ‘You scar your way, I'll scar mine, recovery is its own fingerprint,’ meaning that we all have challenges that stymie us - afflictions of the mind, body and spirit. While all of these injuries are unique, so is the healing necessary in their recovery - like a fingerprint being unique to an individual,” Chartier said.

Like many writers, Chartier kept submitting the manuscript to publishers and he “kept getting declined,” he said, “so I kept reworking it.”

On a whim he submitted the manuscript one last time on New Years Eve of 2017 and by April 5, 2018, he got a message that the publisher, Word Tech Communications, agreed to publish his work.

The book is divided into four sections, the first, “No child left behind,” deals with stories of his teaching experiences and helping his students overcome disabilities, mental illness and abuse.

“Many of the challenges my students have faced are the same that I faced. I grew up with Tourette’s Syndrome and I also suffered a brain injury and developed a significant stutter for eight or nine years,” he explained.

As Chartier was undergoing rehabilitation when his stutter was at its worst, he confided in a vocational rehab specialist that he would like to become a teacher and help special education students.

“She told me no one would hire me, she would not support that idea,” he said.

Chartier disregarded that advice, attended the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs to obtain a masters degree in special education and a second masters degree for teaching.

He credits poetry - its melody and rhythm - for helping him overcome the stutter.

“Now in year 11 of teaching, not only did I do it, but I’m pretty darn good at it. I have thought what would I have done if I had listened to her,” Chartier said.

One of his poems deals with the empathy he had for a student who stuttered, how they identified with each other and the relationship they developed.

“It’s about overcoming, conquering and succeeding despite our challenges,” he said.

The second section of the book tackles, “Things you want to tell your parents.”

Chartier writes of the tough life his late mother had. She left the family when he was age 7 and struggled with mental illness and homelessness.

Another poem talks of his father, a single man raising two boys in the 1980s.

The third section of the book, “Shhh” focuses on relationship poems where he talks “about love in an unorthodox way,” he said. The final section of the book, “Immunization,” personifies how something that hurts can make a person stronger.

“It deals with traumatic and tough times that made me tougher, challenges and poignant and powerful moments,” Chartier said.

In addition to teaching and writing, Chartier is a motivational speaker and advisor for the Young Poets Club, an after-school program.

“I have found that for some students who are not prospering or thriving in reading or math find creative writing a very important outlet for them to channel their feelings to the outside world. I want to be an example to my kids that disabilities didn’t stop me and I don’t want that to stop them either.

“We all have struggles and talents and we need to focus on our strengths and talents,” he said.

For more about Chartier, log onto www.markchartier.com. “Fingerprints” sells for $19 on Amazon or can be purchased from the author.

tharmon@chieftain.com

Twitter: @tracywumps