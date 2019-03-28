A conversation will take place Saturday about renewable energy, bills passing through the Legislature to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, clean technology jobs and more, as dozens of people are expected to gather in the Ryals Room and the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library for the Powering Pueblo’s Future Forum.

Hosted by Colorado’s Climate Future and Pueblo’s Energy Future at 1:30 p.m., the forum will discuss the current players in Pueblo’s energy industry, and how the city will be powered in the years to come.

“We want to show our representatives what really matters to us, the community of Pueblo, and to shed light on how to move forward from the dirty oil and gas industries, into a future of clean and renewable energy,” said Jennifer Trevizo-Torres, a community organizer for Conservation Colorado, an environmental advocacy non-profit that’s helping to coordinate the event.

Those who attend will hear from a panel of local citizens who have been selected for their expertise in the realms of community health, green technology jobs, and the economic impacts of renewable energy sources.

The panel will feature Patty Erjavec, the president of Pueblo Community College; Tom Carrigan, of the Eastside Action Support Team; Mike Hartcop, a co-founder of Solar Roast Coffee; and Ambarish Dave, the plant manager for JM Eagle.

House District 47 Representative Bri Buentello, D-Pueblo, will also speak at the affair.

Between 50 and 70 people are expected to attend.

“We’re hoping people will leave more knowledgeable about what’s happening at the state capitol with these different bills, and also to open up the conversation on climate change, oil and gas, and clean jobs and renewable energy,” Trevizo-Torres said.

“We want to uplift Pueblo and educate them on these things. We want to show that Pueblo can be a leader in renewable energy.”

