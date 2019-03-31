NOTES

Physical therapy office to host golf swing clinic

Max Madrid, a physical therapy assistant with Physical Therapy Connections, will host a free clinic on improving golf swings from 9 to 11 a.m. April 23 at the Walking Stick Golf Course driving range. Registration is requested by visiting pt-connections.com.

VITA tax help to start next week

Pueblo Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) help centers remain open until mid-April, program organizers note.

This year's program operates five centers, including a new location in the Bessemer neighborhood.

This year's schedule:

• Monday: Minnequa Apartments, 1400 E. Orman Ave., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Tuesday: Lucero Library, 1315 E. Seventh St., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Tuesday and Thursday: Intellitec College, 3673 Parker Blvd.

• Wednesday: Rawlings Library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave.

• Friday: Pueblo West Library, 298 S. Joe Martinez Blvd.

A special session is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Rawlings Public Library.

The new Bessemer location at Minnequa Apartments is in partnership with the Housing Authority of Pueblo, the apartment's operator. The site takes the place of the Steelworks Center of the West museum.

Taxpayers with a total annual household income of $55,000 or less can take advantage of free tax preparation and filing services through the program.

Job search assistance

The Pueblo Workforce Center offers numerous career and job assistance programs on a regular basis.

Walk-in assistance also is available at the center, 212 West Third St. The center is open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Job listings are available at www.connectingcolorado.com.

Among the programs offered:

• Employment Solutions seminars that provide information on current job openings, resume writing and overcoming barriers to finding employment.

• The YouthWorks program assists eligible individuals age 17 to 24 to complete their GED or high school diploma, find employment, go to college or get training.

• The Governor’s Summer Job Hunt Program is open to young people ages 14 through 24. Jobs are available for those 16 to 24. Volunteer opportunities exist for those under 16.

Self-Sufficiency Standard forum

The Women's Foundation of Colorado and the Colorado Center on Law and Policy will host a free presentation and discussion on the Women's Foundation's recently released 2018 Self-Sufficiency Standard index that seeks to identify the income needed to meet the costs of basic needs in Colorado counties.

The event is set for 9:15 to 10:30 a.m. April 16 at Rawlings Public Library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave.

For more information, call 303-285-2963 or email colleenl@wfco.org.

RIBBON CUTTINGS

Wednesday

• 8 a.m., Sav-A-Lot/Leever’s Supermarkets, 1110 Bonforte Blvd.

April 15

• 11:30 a.m., Collaborative Educational Supportive Services, 301 N. Main St., Suite 207.

April 25

• noon, PB&T Bank, 2127 Jerry Murphy Rd.

CALENDAR

Wednesday

• Latino Chamber Coffee Break, 8:15 a.m., Pueblo Child Advocacy Center, 301 W. 13th St.

• Job fair, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., PCC Fortino Ballroom

Thursday

• Latino Chamber Professionals' Mixer, 5 p.m., PJ's Coffee, 922 E. Hailey Lane Unit D.

April 12

• Youth Employment Expo, 1 to 4 p.m., Pueblo Workforce Center, 212 W. Third St.

Information for business briefs may be sent to ddarrow@chieftain.com.