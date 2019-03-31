It started back in 2000, when Pueblo residents were invited to community meetings to talk about the future of the very heart of their city — specifically how Interstate 25 was going to be redesigned, modernized and made safer.

A new highway to help the city grow into a new century.

Yes, there was skepticism. City Council members were hopeful, but it seemed that most of the big transportation projects were always going on in Denver or Colorado Springs area.

This time, Colorado Department of Transportation officials assured Puebloans it was their turn. The time had come to modernize the oldest section of I-25 in the state — the 40-year-old route through the Steel City.

In fact, they put a name to it — Your New Pueblo Freeway.

Jump ahead to July 2015, with council members and state officials standing under a bright sun to make signal that construction was about to start.

As Council Bob Schilling said at the event, "It's finally going to happen."

That was nearly four years ago and since then, the rebuild on I-25 is well underway. Pueblo drivers have gotten used to the “Road Under Construction” signs and contractors are finishing work on a key piece of the new interstate.

That's the $70-million job of reshaping the highway at the Ilex Street interchange, widening the traffic lanes, rebuilding the bridges and making what had been a problem stretch of highway into something safer for the future.

Few sections of the interstate were as accident-prone as the tight curve at the Ilex intersection. But that's been fixed with a new, gentler sweep of roadway.

Here’s what CDOT completed this year:

• Bridges have been rebuilt at the intersections with Indiana, Northern and Mesa streets, as well as the I-25 overpass at Santa Fe Avenue.

• Crews also completed drainage and safety features on I-25 from Santa Fe Avenue to City Center Drive.

• New interchanges have been finalized at southbound at Santa Fe Avenue as well as northbound at D Street and City Center Drive.

U.S. 50 WEST

While work continued on the interstate, CDOT wrapped up another major project — the $11 million widening of U.S.50 west from Baltimore Avenue to Pueblo Boulevard, including the complete redesign of that major arterial intersection.

Since June 2017, crews have been adding a lane in each direction and replacing the westbound bridge over Wildhorse Dry Creek. Major work was completed by the start of 2019.

The new look of U.S. 50 has taken some getting used to — no left turns are allowed at the intersection of Pueblo Boulevard (CO 45) and the new westbound US 50. Drivers have had to learn to exit the westbound highway to the north in order to come around to the new interchange with southbound Pueblo Boulevard.

U.S. 50 East (Santa Fe Avenue)

And U.S. 50 (Santa Fe Avenue) going east into Pueblo County is also going to get a new look this year.

Starting in January, contractors are putting down a new overlay on the highway as well as fixing long-standing drainage problems. The overlay work is expected to begin in April.

That project will extend from Baxter Road to Fourth Street. Ramps for the disabled and concrete improvements will be installed between 25th Lane to Fourth Street

Work is expected to be completed in August.

