School: Irving Elementary





Grade taught: Fifth





Years of experience: In her first year as part of Teach For America program.





College(s) attended, with degree(s): Bachelor's in linguistics, minor in Germanic studies, University of California Riverside.

From Christina Benavidez, assistant principal: "Sherenna cares about her students and strives to make an impact in their lives. She is highly reflective and requests feedback immediately after a walk-through occurs in her classroom. Our instructional coaches comment about her growth mindset, and how she makes a plan and immediately takes action when given feedback.

"She has grown immensely as an educator and others might be surprised to find out that she’s a first-year teacher. She often works late in an attempt to problem solve an issue she is having in the classroom. She is thoughtful about data, classroom management, whether or not her students are making adequate progress, etc.

"Students know she cares, too. They are fifth graders and they sometimes push her, but she only shows patience and forgiveness, and they know she never gives up on them. She holds them to high standards and expects great things from her students.

"Recently, Ms. Shelhart Apana worried that her reluctant and unmotivated students wouldn’t score well on their math ANET (Achievement Network) assessment. Her students actually outscored the rest of the network overall. She has the ability to make rigorous math concepts accessible to fifth graders."

From the teacher: "As an educator, I have the chance to make a positive and lasting impression on my students, both through curricular instruction and through my own actions. At Irving, students are in an environment where they are challenged, encouraged and supported; they feel comfortable learning from one another, advocate for themselves when they need support, and show care and encouragement to those around them.

"This classroom and school community radiates out beyond the walls of our building and our students and their families are the heart of that community. What we teach our students, and moreso, how we treat them, impacts Pueblo as a whole. As my students grow and look forward to their future, they are becoming the positive mindsets in our community.

"This is why I teach. It is the most rewarding, and thus, the most challenging part of my role as an educator. It means constant reflection and growth. It means seeing, truly seeing, each of my students, loving them and appreciating them for exactly who they are, having patience to give when they have none for themselves, and providing each one with exactly what they need to thrive. This is not an easy path to have chosen and I wouldn’t have it any other way."





