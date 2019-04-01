School: Rye High





Grades/subjects: 9-12, Exceptional Student Services paraprofessional





Years of experience: Three and a half at Rye





From Principal Michelle Mann: "I asked the staff to give their thoughts on Earlene as a valued part of our staff and here are their statements:"

"Earlene is a very special member of the staff. She puts her heart and soul into each day and the work she does with kids. She pushes and inspires her students to reach their potentials. Earlene often takes on the role of 'mother' to students. She has such a gentle way of showing each student how special they are and how each of their talents are needed and unique. She is an amazing and special woman."

"Earlene is special to our school because she truly cherishes every student and staff member. She is genuine and kind when she speaks and makes our building atmosphere more positive."

"Earlene goes out of her way to be helpful in a variety of ways. She puts in extra time and effort to help staff or students. In this day, when I hear other athletic directors complain because they cannot find people to work the gate duty for their sports, I am so grateful to have Earlene. She is willing to help us out, whether she's in the entryway for volleyball, basketball and wrestling, or manning in the ticket booth for football and soccer, or out in the weather for our baseball games."

"Since the day she came on board, Earlene always advocated for special needs students, but also challenges those students to work toward independence of those services. In addition, she has taken on other duties during after school activities, and currently assists the district as a bus monitor."





"Earlene is such a kind, respectful woman. It is an honor to work with such a sweet, devoted hard worker like her. She puts her heart into any task she is asked to do, even if it is something she isn't happy about, she will still do it with pride and a big smile on her face."

"Earlene is so deserving of our recognition and appreciation. She is a wonderful lady and co-worker. She is such a mentor, not only to the students, but to everyone she meets. Her values and morals are what make her who she is. Her presence is a true blessing as a friend and as a co-worker. She is always willing to go out of her way to be supportive towards our students, parents and staff."





"Earlene is a huge asset to our school. She helps out with so many different activities and does a great job at helping with all of those activities. She is so great with the special needs kids, has so much patience, and is super caring and passionate about what she does."









