The body of a man was recovered from the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo early Tuesday, and police suspect it was a drowning.

No formal identification was made but officers were familiar with the man, said Pueblo Police Department Capt. Ken Rider, who said he was middle-aged and homeless.

Construction workers discovered the body around 9 a.m.

"There wasn't any sign of foul play, but the coroner will have to make a formal identification," Rider said. "Our officers were familiar with the man, who they considered to be a homeless guy who often was seen around the downtown."

