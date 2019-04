Frances Bookhamer, 71, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2019. Pre-ceeded in death by her parents, Flora and Talo Nava; and her son-in-law, Louis Padilla. Survived by her spouse, Henry Martinez; her children, Chip (Karyn), Brian, Tim, Tracy and Barbara; 14 grandchildren; eight siblings; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Service to be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Pueblo Christian Center. Online condolences www.angeluspueblo.com