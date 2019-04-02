Brian John Daugherty, in his usual fashion, entered this world two weeks late. Brian was good from start to finish except when he stole and ate a whole bottle of Flinstone vitamins, tried daily to see how close he could get his hand to his sister's face without actually touching it and corning houses each Halloween. Brian was a devoted husband to Ewona for 25 years as evidenced by his nickname "stud" and loving father to Brianna and Haley as shown by the many "push" the blankie games. When he loved you, he loved you hard and fully. Other loves included the Pittsburgh Steelers, sugar and the ever-changing weather. Briar feared nothing, including the last difficult year of his life. He had unwavering positivity and strength to the end of his life. He is survived by his wife, Ewona; daughters, Brianna and Haley; mother, Linda; step-father, Al; his sister, Michele; and nephew, Sagan. There will be a celebration of life at 2 p.m., April 6, 2019, Mineral Palace Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made to Sangre De Cristo Hospice and Palliative Care Center in Pueblo, Colo., for the kindness and compassionate care he and his family received during his time there.