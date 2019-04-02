Harry A. Fedde, passed away peacefully at home on March 30, 2019. Harry lived a long and abundant life. He was born in La Junta, Colo. on Sept. 2, 1926, and grew up in Fowler, Colo. where he was the oldest of 6 siblings, 5 of whom survive him. Harry was a Navy veteran having served in the Pacific during WWII. After his service, he returned to Fowler to farm and to marry Billie Jean Tillotson. The couple had 2 daughters, Janice and Sharon, but with a family to provide for and too many hailstorms, Harry moved his family to Pueblo to work at CF&I. After 30-plus years, Harry retired to a life of travel, gardening and RVing. Harry was preceded in death by Billie Jean, his wife of 58 years; and his son-in-law, Duane Dutton. He is survived by his daughters Janice Dutton, of Pueblo West and Sharon Fedde-Mohr, of Canon City; his grandchildren, Katelyn (Derek) Diamond and Eric Mohr. Ricky Slagle, Harry's caregiver and "almost" son for the past eight years survives as well. Parkinson's stole his body, Alzheimer's stole his mind, but nothing could steal the love of God from his heart. He was a kind and gentle soul who can now rest. A heartfelt thank you and love are extended to Sangre de Cristo Hospice and Dad's nurses, Isabelle and Ellie. You were our rocks and our angels. In honor of Harry's request, there will be no services. Harry's ashes will be scattered back to the farmland he loved. Please consider making a donation to Sangre de Cristo Hospice in Harry's name in thanks and support of the work they do. Online condolences at DavisMortuary.com



