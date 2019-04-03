When it comes looking back at 50 years of Pueblo West history, the focal point has to be on the founder himself Robert P. McCulloch.

McCulloch and his company formally founded the Pueblo West Metropolitan District on Sept. 16, 1969, pursuant to the Metropolitan District Law adopted in by the Colorado Legislature in 1947.

According to the very first issue of The Pueblo West News published in November 1969, McCulloch Properties, Inc., was prepared to spend more than $7.5 million in the first year of Pueblo West’s development. The funds were earmarked for $3.2 million in primary water and sewer lines, flood control and the start of a sewage treatment plant.

The newspaper’s bold headline, “Pueblo West Under Way; McCulloch Unveils Plan” was accompanied by a photo of McCulloch rubbing elbows with Colorado Gov. John A. Love.

In one article, Love is quoted as saying “I am pleased with the McCulloch Properties group, their interest in the state and their planning for Pueblo West. This is the kind of thing that needs to be created if we are to grow and progress.”

McCulloch’s plan called for a “multi-million dollar investment to transform nearly 26,000 of rich rangeland at the base of Colorado’s teeming front-range strip into a city for 60,000 people. It is the second pioneering project of McCulloch Properties, whose first master-planned community at Lake Havasu City, Arizona, has been heralded worldwide.”

To get the community off the ground, McCulloch utilized, “A fleet of five Electra-Jet aircraft, a corporate crew of over 80, a flight operations office and a FAA-regulated maintenance operation to fly prospective buyers in to see the fledgling community,” according to the News.

Even as the $1.45 million Pueblo West Inn was under construction so buyers would have a place to stay, it was being used.

“Early demand from investors has required use of the main central wing of the Spanish-styled complex for displaying information and hosting guests although final completion of the facility is not expected until mid-1970,” the newspaper reported.

McCulloch, who made a name for himself as founder of the McCulloch chainsaw, also was an oil magnate. He touted Pueblo West as the ideal place for people to retire.

According to the Pueblo West Metropolitan District website, “Letters and newspapers all over the country would print information about Pueblo West and its many great attractions like a ‘wonderful world of spacious living and investment opportunities.’”

As investors were wined and dined, land buyers often signed contracts on parcels of land occupied only by sagebrush and rattlesnakes which was not surprising considering McCulloch had purchased 26 square miles of barren desert in Arizona in 1963 and turned it into the resort community of Lake Havasu City.

A 50th anniversary celebration is slated to run Sept. 11-15 and will include everything form a Patriot’s Day Community Barbecue to a community breakfast, a family-friendly movie night, the Rotary Oktoberfest, arts and craft shows as well as tennis, pickleball and disc golf tournaments. Pueblo West Communications Manager Jay-Michael Baker said a cutest baby contest, longest resident award and the opening of a time capsule will be among festivities.

