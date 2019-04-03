La Junta Police Department and Colorado Department of Corrections parole officers conducted two search warrants on March 22 that led to the arrest of 44-year-old David Gearhart and the recovery of multiple items valued at over $7,000, according to a press release from LJPD.

Another LJPD press release stated that a search warrant executed on March 28 resulted in the arrest of two individuals and the recovery of methamphetamines, heroin and several firearms.

The March 22 search was executed in the 300 block of East Fifth Street, La Junta, in regard to stolen property. Officers found various stolen goods valued at over $7,000, which were returned to their rightful owners, according to the department.

A second search was conducted on March 22 in the 600 block of Raton Avenue. It resulted in the recovery of another stolen item from a recently reported burglary. LJPD arrested the residence's owner, Gearhart, on multiple charges, including second degree burglary.

Another search warrant executed on March 28 occurred in the 500 block of Sunset Avenue. La Junta officers detained multiple individuals before the search warrant was acted on, it was stated in the prepared statement. Police discovered and confiscated methamphetamine, heroin and several firearms.

Residents 39-year-old Frank Martinez and 23-year-old Adreana Romero were arrested and booked into the Otero County Sheriff's Office jail on numerous charges, including distribution of controlled substances and possession of weapons by a previous offender. The two individuals were also arrested on special offender charges for the proximity of the residence to the La Junta Primary School.

