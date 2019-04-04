A Regional Economic Development Forum, held in Hugo on March 12, was attended by several local economic development figureheads of the Lower Arkansas Valley area: City of La Junta Economic Development Coordinator Danelle Berg, Bent County Development Foundation Executive Director Sammie George and La Junta Director of Economic Development and Urban Renewal Cynthia Nieb.

The conference, spoonsored by the Economic Development Council of Colorado, focused on rural access to doctors and health care, broadband internet development and the upcoming technological wave in agriculture industries.

The concept of regionalism was a recurring theme across the forum and throughout the day, according to George.

George defines regionalism as counties and communities in rural Colorado working together to have a louder voice and a larger presence in Colorado politics, especially in legislative matters.

"Comparatively to urban areas, just by mere population, we have to act on a more regional basis just to get the volume of participants that you get in, say, Denver or Colorado Springs or the Western slope," she said.

Over 130 statewide economic development stakeholders attended the meeting, according to a press release from EDCC. Working in economic development for Otero and Bent counties respectively, Berg and George expressed optimism for the content and quality of discussions that took place there.

"Sometimes, I think residents in rural Colorado feel like our voice is not heard and things aren't being conveyed from what our needs are here specifically to what is happening in urban Colorado," said George.

One conversation that stemmed from the topic of regionalism was that of "growing our own," said George.

"I think the community colleges around here do an excellent job in, say for example, the nursing programs," George said. "Otero and Lamar both have excellent programs that grow our own."

The phrase alludes to the concept of rural communities striving to create home-grown professionals in fields such as health care, agriculture and entrepreneurship, according to George. Rural doctors and other specialized professionals can be hard to attract to rural areas - and equally hard to retain passed their initial terms. George attributed at least some of this difficulty to culture shock.

"That's one of the challenges, is trying to get professionals to come live here," George said. "They're coming from Denver where you can get off work and you can go somewhere where you have a night life. You have things to do, you have different types of lifestyles."

It's not just bumping, social night lives that city folks are accustomed to, George added. Rural areas are often lacking in zoos, water parks and other sources of entertainment that are sometimes as close as 10 minutes away in urban areas.

"The challenge is bringing those people from Denver down here. It's culture shock. They don't understand that it's just a different way of life down here. A lot of times professionals come down here and work because they get incentives as far as paying off school debt and things. But as soon as their term is up, they leave."

Particularly in health care, rural Colorado experiences a lot of turnover of working professionals, according to George. But pursuing the concept of "growing our own" to local communities could help to change that.

Nieb told the La Junta Tribune-Democrat that she participated in engaging conversations about co-working spaces, opportunity zones and economic development with several economic development stakeholders at EDCC's March forum.

One such stakeholder that Nieb met with was Mike Gutman, director of marketing for Flexjobs, an organization that researches and investigates "flexible" online jobs to make sure they are legitimate.

"A lot of times you see these ads that say: work from home!" said Nieb. Work-from-home job offers perpetuate the internet, but oftentimes they turn out to be scams, according to Nieb.

"(Flexjobs) make sure that they're reputable and that they're real jobs," said Nieb. "I think that would be really beneficial to a place like La Junta. ... To be able to have a job that you can do from your home, that you don't have to be in some larger city and still enjoy the wonderful quality of life that we do have down here."

In theme with remote job opportunities, Nieb said she'd learned that people are being forced to leave Denver because they can no longer afford the cost of living in the Metro area. The situation caused her to consider La Junta's affordable cost of living.

Nieb said that Gutman indicated he was willing to visit La Junta or have a teleconference with her to figure out how Flexjobs can help in the region.

Brian Watson, founder of a co-working group called Proximity, sat down with Nieb to discuss the development of co-working spaces in the city of La Junta and the greater Lower Arkansas River Valley.

Co-working spaces are facilities that accommodate workers who don't have access to standard business offices, whether it be that they travel frequently, work remotely or otherwise don't have office accommodations. The spaces host basic office utilities such as desks, phones and internet services, providing workers with the tools they need to do their jobs.

"(Watson) founded and is the director of community development for a co-working package," said Nieb.

Watson owns several co-working spaces, but he also created a management software - Proximity - that can administrate and control a wide variety of functions, from basic control of locks on doors to co-working membership management and coordination online.

"Say (I'm) traveling down Highway 50 and I don't really want to stop and go to a hotel, I just want to stop and rent a space," Nieb explained. "(I) might say 'Oh, there's a co-working space in La Junta. I pay my money and use a credit card, then get a code. I can come into the co-working space and work at 2 o' clock in the morning, if I want to."

The co-working spaces are all linked together and interconnected. If a worker wants to work in one space in the Metro area, they can, and if they ever find themselves needing to work while traveling, they could stop in at any established co-working space to work from there.

"People will keep that in their memory when they see (the map) and ... all the co-working spaces. It's everything from billing to, if you think about it, your marketing," said Nieb.

The CORE Space, which opened in La Junta in January, could become a co-working space connected with other co-working spaces in Colorado and across the country, according to Nieb.

"It's something to think about," said Nieb.

