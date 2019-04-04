The National Junior College Athletic Association announced its weekly softball polls on Tuesday. The polls are posted on the NJCAA website.

Otero Junior College, despite winning four games last weekend, fell two spots on the Division 1 poll. The Lady Rattlers dropped from 16th to the 18th position.

SouthWestern Florida State continues to be the top-ranked team. The rest of the Top 10 includes Chipola (Fla.), Tyler (Texas), Seminole State (Okla.), Temple (Texas), Arizona Western, Central Florida, Yavapai (Ariz.), Wallace-Dothan (Ala.) and Clarendon (Texas).

Rounding out the poll are Chattanooga State (Tenn.), Salt Lake (Utah), Wallace State (Ala.), Howard (Texas), Seminole State (Fla.), Crowder (Mo.), Butler (Kan.), Otero, Angelina (Texas) and State College of Florida.

