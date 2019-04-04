The La Junta Tigersharks youth swimming team will have its annual parent registration meetings on Monday and Tuesday at Otero Junior College's McBride Hall, room 137. The registration begins at 7 p.m. both days and parking is available at the Student Services Center off San Juan.

Parents may attend either meeting and ask questions, receive meet schedules and learn more about the privilege of becoming members of USA swimming.

The spring swim schedule will be on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m. at a Junta High School's Tiger Gym pool.

The Tigersharks Board of Directors recently reviewed and renewed the contracts for head coach Becky Sisneros and assistant coach Will Cool. They will be joined by new assistant coach Lauren Addington this season.

Sisneros is in her fifth season as a coach with the organization, while Cool is in his third season with the program.

Last season, the Tigersharks won the Division II state championship, beating eight other teams at the state meet in Colorado Springs last August.

This season, the Tigersharks will host the Southeast Colorado Aquatic League (SECAL) championship meet on July 26-28.