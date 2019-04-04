Have you learned something about yourself when your life seems topsy-turvy? Drew Felix, LTCL USAR Retired, an army combat veteran from Crawford, will tell us “what you learn when your life goes sideways.”



Bob Walter with Air Med Care will be our special feature speaker. Bob will share with us just what Air Med Care is about. Special music for the evening will be a duet with Brianna Havens and her daughter Elise. These ladies are from Rocky Ford. Please join us at the Arkansas Valley After Five dinner meeting on Monday.



This is guest night for everyone to bring a guest - whether spouse, significant other, grandma, grandpa, teen or whomever they wish.



Arkansas Valley After 5 meets in the Rizzuto Banquet Room at OJC Student Center at 6:15 P.M.

Guests, teens, millennials, women and men are always welcome at every Arkansas Valley After 5, which is affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries headquartered at Overland Park, Kan.

Dedicated ladies under the leadership of Marci Manyik, Stonecroft Area Representative, serve in various positions of responsibility on the Planning Team. The group meets regularly on the second Monday of each month in the Rizzuto Banquet Room of the Student Center at Otero Junior College. More information about the parent organization may be found by visiting their website www.stonecroft.org.



For more information about the local meeting and to make reservations to attend the April meeting, please call or email Peggy Babb, 853-6634, babbdp96@gmail.com. Reservations for the $13 buffet are required, must be honored, and are needed by Friday evening.