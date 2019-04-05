In brief

Bidders fight for last New Mexico racino slot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico continues to stumble through a process that ultimately will decide who wins a lucrative license to operate the state's sixth and final horse racetrack and casino.

Previously, the sixth racino license was awarded in 2008 to a Canadian developer for a facility in Raton south of Trinidad but the project never was completed and the developer lost the license.

Colorado voters in 2014 rejected a ballot measure to permit racinos in Pueblo, Grand Junction and Arapahoe Park in Denver.

The latest fight among the bidders in New Mexico is over a contested feasibility study that looked at the economics behind the five pending "racino" proposals. Also, some applicants are accusing one bidder, Hidalgo Downs LLC, of getting preferential treatment.

In all, the applications include three separate proposals for a racino in the Clovis area, one in Tucumcari and Hidalgo Downs' proposal for Lordsburg.

New Mexico's existing racinos have voiced concerns about adding a sixth venue, saying doing so would hurt their business. In a Nov. 13 letter to the commission, they described New Mexico's racing industry as "far from healthy and not in need of additional forces creating additional downward pressures."

Restaurant faces sexual harassment claims

CANON CITY -- A lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claims the Chili's restaurant in Canon City subjected female employees to sexual harassment and retaliation. The complaints date back to 2015.

Attorneys for the EEOC's office in Denver request the restaurant chain create and enforce policies that prevent sexual harassment and retaliation. They also ask that the company pay the female employees for any lost wages and damages.

According to the lawsuit, the restaurant’s managing partner and an assistant manager subjected female employees to sexual harassment including verbal harassment, sexual gesturing and inappropriate touching.

A manager at the restaurant declined comment and referred questions to the chain's corporate offices, according to The Denver post.

Flying W Ranch co-founder dies at 94

COLORADO SPRINGS -- Russ Wolfe, co-founder of Colorado Springs’ iconic Flying W Ranch, died Friday.

Wolfe, 94, preserved the Western way of life at the ranch, which saw more than 6 million visitors before it burned in the Waldo Canyon fire, his family reports.

Under Wolfe’s leadership, what began as a simple tourism business in the 1950s became a local landmark complete with a 400-seat rodeo arena and steakhouse where weddings, conventions and other events were hosted.

Wolfe was a key player in area tourism for decades, The Gazette newspaper reported.

Business briefs are compiled from staff reports and Chieftain wire services.