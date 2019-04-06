Anthony Joseph DeJoy, 71, of Pueblo passed away March 29, 2019. Peceded in death by his parents, Joe and Eileen DeJoy; sister, Rose Mary and Willy; in-laws, Joe and Adelaida Medina. Survived by his wife, Theresa DeJoy; children, Tonette DeJoy, Gino DeJoy, Anthony DeJoy Jr., Melissa Alanis; grandchildren, Tommy, Alec, Carlos, Juan, Xavier, Neilas, Faustas, Gage DeJoy; brother, Gino (Breda) DeJoy; great-grandchildren, Adelaide and Tommy Davis Jr. A memorial service will be held 10 a.m,, Thursday, April 11, 2019, at St Joseph Church. Entombment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org



