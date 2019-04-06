Donald Alee DeVore, 94, of Pueblo, passed away on April 3, 2019. He was born Sept. 12, 1924, in Torrance, Calif. Don leaves his children, Greg (Connie) DeVore and Peggy (Bob) Cusworth; his grandchildren, Brian (Kayci) Cusworth, Chad (Tinsley) Cusworth and A-manda (Joshua) Sal-erno; and three great-granddaughters, Karlie, Brynlie and Della Cus-worth. Don was preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Betty DeVore; his parents, Ray and Florence DeVore; and sisters, Adell Higgins and Betty West. Don moved to Cotopaxi, Colo., in the early 1930s, where he was raised until 1942. His family then moved to Pueblo. He served in the U.S. Army, 107th Cavalry Reconnaissance as an M-24 tank driver in World War ll. Don and Betty built their own farm house and he enjoyed working on his farm and worked as a meter inspector at Colo-rado Interstate Gas Com-pany. They also enjoyed traveling and fishing, mostly at their cabin at Blue Mesa Reservoir in Sapinero, Colo., spending time with their grandchildren, especially baseball, football, and soccer games and dance recitals gave them much happiness. Don was a very crafty handyman who could engineer and build almost anything. He was a member of the Elks No. 90 Lodge, Fraternal Order of Eagles, and the American Legion, Post No. 2. A visitation will occur from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, at TG McCarthy Funeral Home. The funeral service is at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10 at TG Mc-Carthy Funeral Home Chapel, with burial to follow at Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, send donations, in Don's memory, to The Center at Park West in Pueblo and the Sangre de Cristo Hospice. Online condolences can be offered at tgmccarthy.com.



