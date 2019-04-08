Firefighters from multiple agencies continued to battle the Black Bridge Fire in Bent County on Sunday and, according to media reports, the fire was approximately 70 percent contained.

At last estimate, the fire had burned a little more than 1,500 acres.

It began Thursday evening in a riverbed near the Bent County Correctional Facility and quickly spread.

Its cause is currently unknown.

The fire had burned about 500 acres by Friday evening with 0 percent containment and jumped to about 1,400 acres by Saturday, at which point firefighters were able contain about 50 percent of the blaze.

Firefighters from the Las Animas Fire Department, Hasty/ McClave Fire Department, and Cheraw Volunteer Fire Department have fought the fire since it began Thursday evening.

The La Junta Fire Department also sent an engine to aid in containment efforts, and Colorado National Guard Blackhawk helicopters arrived on scene Friday, dropping massive loads of water onto the active blaze.

Evacuations were placed on several homes on Friday but were lifted Saturday, according to the Hasty/McClave Volunteer Fire Department's Facebook page.

As of Sunday, there were no reports of structure damage, injuries or loss of life related to the fire.

