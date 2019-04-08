When it comes to speech and debate, there's no arguing that David Montera is a shining jewel.

In this, his 36th year as speech and debate coach at Centennial High School, Montera will be recognized at the 2019 National Speech and Debate Tournament in Dallas for having earned a Six Diamond degree of membership in the National Speech and Debate Association's Honor Society.

As coaches receive one point for every 10 merit points earned by their students, Montera's 16,000 points are a testament to not only the hundreds of young men and women who have forensically soared under his tutelage, but also to his talents as a mentor and guide.

In fact, Montera is the only current Six Diamond coach in Colorado and one of only three in the state to ever earn the distinction.

One of Montera's charges, Caelen Burand, this year earned the National Speech and Debate Association's All American award, which requires a degree of Super Distinction in the honor society, a high GPA and/or test scores and outstanding character.

Each year, fewer than 1,000 of the association's 141,000 student members receive the All American accolade.

The Six Diamond degree award — along with a 2019 Sharon Wilch Lifetime Achievement Award from the Colorado High School Activities Association and a chair at the 2020 CHSAA state speech and debate tournament — are but the latest honors on a impressively crowded resume.

In his three-plus decades as the city's most active successful speech and debate coach, Montera has seen his teams excel at the local, regional, state and national level.

In addition to amassing more than 80 tournament sweepstakes awards — given to teams with the highest point totals — Montera never failed to qualify a student to the CHSAA state tournament and for more than 25 years qualified students to the National Speech and Debate Association national tournament: a school record.

For 17 straight years, the Centennial team captured first place in the La Junta High School tournament, with 12 straight championships garnered at the Trinidad Catholic High School event.

In 2003, Centennial earned the Colorado Grande (Southern/Western Colorado) traveling trophy for a third time: a feat that allowed the school to permanently retain the award. That year, Montera's team completed the triple crown by winning the Colorado Grande District of the National Speech and Debate Association tournament and the "leading chapter" award.

A year later, CHSAA named Montera as an outstanding coach/educator to the National Federation of High Schools. Also in 2004, Bulldog Sarah Whitney earned an outstanding debater award at the national tournament. Today, she is a successful attorney in Silicon Valley.

All of this from a man who never participated in speech and debate in high school or college and originally wanted to be in front of the camera rather than the classroom.

"Way back in the day at Trinidad State Junior College, I did want to be an actor," Montera said with a chuckle. "When I transferred from Trinidad State to the University of Northern Colorado, I decided education would be a little bit more stable than trying to be an actor.

"And looking back after nearly 40 years, I think I made the right decision."

Directing young men and women in the art of debate didn't come naturally for Montera, who earned his teaching credential in English. So during a summer at the start of his career, Montera enrolled at a "debate camp" run by Don Swanson, who at the time was debate director for the University of Southern Colorado.

"And then I started at Rocky Ford High School as speech and debate coach and basically learned on the job," Montera said.

After a few years at Rocky Ford, Montera moved up to Centennial, where he began establishing a legacy unrivaled in the ranks of local education.

Success, however, didn't arrive without a lot of toil. In those early years, solid teams coached by experienced educators like Al Toth (Pueblo County) and Tom DeYarman (East) showed the young Montera how it was done.

"Al and Tom were good and their kids were good, and it took a while for us to get going," Montera recalled.

Montera began to build up the ranks by "visiting the top classes and encouraging some of the students to try out for speech. I offered them free hot dogs if they'd come after school and check it out."

With hard work and dedication, Centennial began to make its mark on the forensics scene. And once Montera was assigned to teach Centennial's Honors English class, he had the cream of the Bulldog crop at his fingertips.

"I got the top kids when they were freshmen and would talk 15 or 20 of them to look into speech and debate," he said. "Ten would hang on, and then next year I'd add more freshmen. Within just a few years, we had a great team of bright kids who worked very hard, and we were off and running.

"Obviously, the real key is finding the great kids: the good students who are motivated to do well. But I always stayed motivated myself, always trying to motivate them to do their best and to push their limits."

Although speech and debate may not enjoy the popularity and exposure of other CHSAA activities, it continues to be invaluable in building critical life skills, including communication and critical thinking, that serve students well no matter the career path chosen.

And for Montera, speech and debate is the catalyst for what he cites as the most rewarding part of academia.

"All the relationships I was able to make: that's the biggest thing I will take away. Not only my students, but students and coaches from other schools. That's the memory I will cherish forever — all the great friends and students that I met," he said.

"And I'd like to offer a big 'thank you' to anyone I've had contact with."

One of the most cherished of those relationships is with his daughter, Talia. As a child and decked out in Centennial red, she accompanied her father to speech tournaments. Today, she carries on the Montera tradition on the speech and debate team.

Although Montera will retire as an English educator at the end of the school year, he plans to return in the fall to oversee Centennial's speech and debate team. He admits, however, that being away from the classroom will likely make his job more arduous.

"It's going to be tough," he said. "I've talked to a couple of colleagues who are coaching but no longer teaching and they said it's extremely difficult. You don't get to recruit: it's going to be word of mouth, student to student."

One expects, however, that Montera's sterling reputation, and Centennial's hallowed place in speech and debate history, will serve as suitable calling cards.

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia