Constance Matern Klein passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Lloyd Klein.

Also surviving is her sister, Mary Matern Linder; daughter, Diana Klein Adams and husband Keith; sons, Richard and wife, Lori, Daniel and wife Tina and Thomas, 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Burial will be at a later date in the Fairview Catholic Cemetery.