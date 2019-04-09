A public ribbon-cutting celebration for the Pueblo Convention Center additions will take place May 3, project sponsors announced.

Meanwhile, the 449-space parking garage built as part of the project recently opened. It is available for use for free for a limited time. Final setup of the parking garage's automated ticketing machines is ongoing. A proposal calls for parking garage rates to be set at $1 per hour, $10 per day and $40 per month.

The ribbon-cutting event will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. May 3. It will include guided tours of the new exhibit hall, PBR Sport Performance Center and parking garage. Refreshments, exhibits and live music are planned.

Visitors also will be able to tour another addition that is nearing completion, the Pueblo Visitors Center/PBR Fan Zone. The all-glass visitor center building features an eight-story decorative tower built to serve as a Downtown landmark.

Work will continue through the summer on a fourth project: the Gateway Plaza outdoor activities area to run between the the expanded convention center and the Riverwalk channel in that area.

All of the additions are part of the Phase One public and private improvements to the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo that began around 2010. Funding for the projects has come from state, local and federal governments, private developers and private donors.

"I think the public will be pleasantly surprised" by number and quality of the additions, Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority director Jerry Pacheco said.

"We have a modernized convention facility that can compete. We're a small market — we'll never compete with the Denver convention center — but we now have a really attractive and affordable facility for conferences in the region and the state and, if we get some good exposure, some traveling national conferences."

Major construction is complete on the projects with crews now working on the finishing touches and testing the electrical, audio and other infrastructure systems, he said. Already, groups are using the 17,500-square-foot main room of the exhibit hall addition.

The parking garage fee will go toward the structure's maintenance and to help fund the cost of new security services and personnel planned for the Riverwalk area, Pacheco said. A final decision on the fee structure is expected in the near future, he said.

Future phases of the improvements call for the extension of the Riverwalk channel to Santa Fe Avenue, the construction of a boathouse-visitors centers; and the construction of a aquatics center and water park.

Additional private projects envisioned include the construction of a hotel at the site of the former police department annex building. The area also offers numerous vacant pad sites for future private development.

Public projects previously completed as part of Phase One include the refurbishment of Memorial Hall, the addition of Veterans' Bridge and expansion of the Medal of Honor Memorial.

Completed private projects include the renovation of the old police department into a multiuse building anchored by Brues Alehouse, The Station boutique hotel and The Clink lounge; the opening of the Center for American Values in 2010; the Bella Santi high-end condominiums in a former rundown building adjacent to the Riverwalk; and numerous shops and restaurants in the area.

Of the Phase One public projects, the $31 million in convention center additions are being funded largely by a state tourism grant. Of that, the parking garage cost about $8 million. The estimated $2.7 million Gateway Plaza improvements are being funded with support from a federal Economic Development Administration grant and private donors.

