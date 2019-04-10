Dale A. Corbin, age 74, died Dec. 27, 2018, at VA Community Living Center in Pueblo, Colorado, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.

Dale was born in La Junta on Sept. 22, 1944, to Hazel (Shoemaker) Corbin and Nelson Corbin, the third of four sons.

He attended school in Timpas, Colorado, and then transferred to La Junta.

Dale is survived by his wife, Jan Eagleton, and his special pals, Annie, Tye and Barney Fife, his dogs, and his horse, JB. He is also survived by his oldest brother Nelson (Pete), his wife Linda and sister-in-law, Maria Corbin. Other survivors include children Peggy Romero (Lawrence), Rich Corbin (Garret), Janet Corbin, Arleeta Corbin, Dale Corbin, as well as numerous grandchildren.

He was predeceased by parents, brothers, Lee and Jesse, Fife and Daniel.

Graveside service will be held Saturday, April 13 at 10 a.m. at Higbee Cemetery with Pastor Rick Miller of Trinity Lutheran Church officiating. Lunch will be served following service at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, La Junta.

In the event of inclement weather, services will be held at Our Lady Guadalupe Parish Hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Higbee Cemetery, Mary Ann Allsworth, 9701 Highway 109, La Junta, Colorado, 81050, would be appreciated.

Higbee Cemetery is approximately 15 miles south of La Junta on Highway 109. Turn right at the sign on the corner of the county road - 1 1/2 miles.