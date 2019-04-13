In life, names of people who excelled in certain crafts are directly associated with that discipline and the legacy they left in it.

For Babe Ruth, it's baseball.

For Mozart, it's classical music.

And for Sarah Shaw, it's dancing, teaching the art for 56 years, and the impact she had on countless Puebloans throughout her life.

Shaw died on Wednesday at the age of 73. A memorial service is planned for 1 p.m. Wednesday at Pueblo Memorial Hall. She is survived by her husband, Mark, and sons Mike and Mario.

Shaw's namesake dance studio saw thousands of kids pass through since the late 1960s, when she opened it at age 18, charging $1 a lesson to 35 children.

Shaw, a protege of Pueblo dance teacher Nelda Johnson, whom she studied with from 6, presented three recitals a year featuring around 100 children in each production.

Shaw is remembered by her students and those who knew her for the passion she displayed for her work and for the loving and generous woman she was.

Upon her passing, The Chieftain asked readers to send in their memories and photos of Shaw, and many obliged either via email or on Facebook.

The following excerpts are just a sample of what was said about Shaw:

Beverly McCartee: "She was a wonderful lady that took her talent and took it to the top. I knew Sarah because she and I went to the same schools. She and I were in several talent shows. She always danced and I played the piano. We both took our talents and made livings out of them. I asked her to combine forces for a program at the Colorado State Fair, and she graciously provided me with a group of very talented kids. I will really miss her enthusiastic presentations."

Elsa and Ella Bautista: "Sarah Shaw was more than just a dance teacher to us; she was family. Every single person from our studio knew and loved Sarah. Sarah taught me from the age of 3 to 18. That's 15 years of dancing and 15 years of memories. Sarah always used to tell me that I was the only Elsa to ever go through her studio. I adored Sarah Shaw. For me, she was someone I couldn't live without... There will never be enough words to thank Sarah for all that she has done for me and my little sister, Ella."

Kristen Quintana: "Sarah was such a wonderful woman. She remembered all her students even as they became young women with children of their own. One of the most special moments from being a mom was when I got to enroll my daughters into Sarah Shaw. The same studio I attended as a child. It created a deep sentimental moment for me. To share something like this with your child filled my heart with joy. Thanks to Sarah Shaw's long career, I was able create beautiful memories with my girls."

Peggy Boone Bradley: "She was such a nice friend! Sarah and I danced together at Nelda Johnson's studio for years and dreamed together of being on the stage like the 'glory' of the early years for Nelda. Sarah sure came close, but even better, maybe, helped others reach for their dreams. In high school, as Sarah became the most 'graceful' cheerleader, we talked about maybe that wasn't the best way to show off her talents, not to mention the possibility of injuries that could end her dancing dreams. Sarah was not one to give up on anything. Lucky for future dancers, she concentrated on her own dancing and teaching those future stars! Lucky for many of us to have called her a friend!"

