About 40 ranchers of all ages became certified in Beef Quality Assurance, with training held during the Bent-Prowers Cattle & Horse Growers Association annual event, April 6 in Lamar, Colo.

Scott Stinnett and Tianna Garcia, both of the Colorado State University Extension office, served as instructors in the Colorado Beef Quality Assurance program, which focuses on providing a safe, wholesome and healthy beef supply.

Stinnett followed the classroom portion of the training with live, hands-on cattle-handling demonstration.

Milton Rink provided heifers, which Stinnett smoothly loaded and ran through the Arrowquip chute and tub unit, provided by WW Feed & Supply, using techniques of pressure positioning that provide low-stress cattle handling.

The free public training session was held at Lamar Community College's Equine Arena.

Following the morning opening session, the historic organization's members heard a legislative update from Colorado Sen. Larry Crowder and industry reports from Heather Stinnett, Colorado CattleWomen president; Todd Inglee, Colorado Beef Council director; Travis Black of Colorado Parks & Wildlife; and Terry Fankhauser, Colorado Cattlemen's Association executive director.

Dr. Ryan Rhoads, CSU beef specialist, outlined a Standard Performance analysis program being launched by CSU to aid ranchers in assessing their financial position.

Organized in 1870, the Bent-Prowers Cattle & Horse Growers is one of Colorado's oldest livestock organizations. It serves members in Baca, Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero and Prowers counties.

In the 150th annual business meeting, members elected Amber Freouf of Bristol as president; Bo Karney of Las Animas as first vice president; Randy Mcendree of Springfield, second vice president; and re-elected Susan Russell of Sugar city as secretary/treasurer.

Directors elected for the multi-county area are Lori Chase, Cody Crow, Terry DeWitt, Bruce Fickenscher, Bill Gray, Cade Hasser, Pat Karney, Reggy Lusk, Corby Mackey, Nathan May, David Mendenhall, Ron O'Neal, Pat Ptolemy, Milton Rink, Curtis Russell, Amanda Saunders, Brandon Seufer, Mallory Sikes and Timy Trosper.

Outgoing president Matt Neuhold, plus recent past presidents Nolan Davis and Colby Mick, round out the six-county board.

The membership also made a donation to Nebraska Cattlemen's Disaster Relief fund.