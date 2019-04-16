Lon Joseph Robertson was born February 22, 1958, to John H. and June I. (Green) Robertson in Trinidad, Colorado. Lon departed this life on April 13, 2019, at his home in Branson, Colorado.



Lon graduated from Kim High School in 1976 and began building his home in 1977, quarrying the rock from the land of the Humbar Canyon Ranch, near Tobe. Lon and his dad, John, faced and laid several tons of rock and built a beautiful home with the help of many friends and family. He also completed many assorted carpentry jobs in the Kim, Branson and surrounding communities throughout the years. Shortly after, he became an EMT and then attended Amarillo College to become a paramedic. He would spend the next 12 years in Texas working as a medic and Area Manager at Rural Metro Ambulance Service, for which he worked to expand and create new services.



In 1997, Lon and his family moved back to Branson, Colorado, and began running the family cattle business. Lon started growing his cow herd, taking tremendous pride in selecting the best bulls and working endlessly to take care of his cattle.

Lon and Anita bought the general store in Kim, renaming it The Kim Outpost, in September 1997. Lon brought along his experience as a medic and provided many years of volunteer work for the Kim Area Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance service. He taught many EMT certification classes, as well as First Aid/CPR for high school students in the health class at Kim High School.

From 2005 to 2013, Lon led the successful Pinon Canyon Expansion Opposition Coalition. He worked many long hours rallying, researching, traveling and presenting as he brought the community together to fight the government's proposed plan to expand the training base that would have caused ranchers to give up their land.



Lon loved his family and his community and always strove to help other people. Most of all, he loved the babies! Not only did he love his grandchildren, but he could often be found holding and bouncing and making any baby in the room laugh.



Lon is survived by his wife of 30 years, Anita of the home, his mother June (Green) Robertson of La Junta, Colorado; his children, Shana (Scott) Thorson of Canon City, Colorado, John Robertson of Branson, Colorado, Justin Murrell of Pampa, Texas, and Johnny Lee (Sara) Murrell of Ft. Worth, Texas; his sisters, Nancy (Lester) Jackson of Kim, Colorado, Susan Cox of Rocky Ford, Colorado, Janey Swentzell of Pueblo West, Colorado, and Becky (Hoyt) Hugg of Amarillo, Texas; his grandchildren, Breahnae, Thyrrni, Eleanor, and Olive Thorson, and Rhyder Murrell; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, John Hallmark Robertson, and his father-in-law, Lee Cox.



Celebration of Lon's Life will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Kim Gymnasium with Reverend Vondell Koontz of the Kim Cowboy Church officiating.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to the Kim Area Fire Department, direct or through the funeral home.



Online condolences may be made at www.PeacockFH.com. Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home & Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.