Next time you open the Starbucks app, things will look a lot different.

Starting Tuesday, the Seattle-based coffee chain has revamped its rewards program.

Before, it took 125 Stars — points earned on each purchase — to earn any drink or food item on the menu. That's all changed now, with the introduction of several different rewards levels.

Each dollar spent results in two Stars being added to your account.

For 25 Stars, customers can now get an extra espresso shot, make a dairy product substitution or add syrup to their drink at no charge.

Fifty Stars will get you a hot coffee, hot tea or bakery item.

Receive any drink on the menu for 150 Stars — 25 more Stars than before. Other options available for 150 Stars are a hot breakfast sandwich or oatmeal.

For 200 Stars — 75 more Stars than before — get a lunch sandwich, protein box or salad.

Finally, a new 400-Star category includes free bags of coffee, signature cups and certain coffee accessories.

The changes have some loyal customers grumbling, according to MarketWatch.

“Just threw my gold card in the garbage. Not even worth it anymore,” one dissatisfied customer Tweeted.

Another said: "Those of us who have been Gold for YEARS are about to get ripped off SO HARD."

Starbucks, in a written statement, told MarketWatch it periodically reviews various aspects of its operations, including the rewards program.

“When considering enhancements to our program, our ultimate goal was to give our customers choice and the ability to make their rewards meaningful and personal," Starbucks said, in part. "For example, we specifically created the 50-Star option for our members who love our hot brewed coffee and will now be able to reach that reward faster than before.”

Ted Rossman, an analyst at CreditCards.com, told MarketWatch the new tiered system appears to favor occasional Starbucks customers over regular visitors.

"They’re trying to breed loyalty by dangling rewards at lower levels of spending,” he said. “It used to cost about $150 in Starbucks purchases to earn the 300 Stars required for Gold status, and only then could you start earning free food or drink items for every additional 125 Stars (about $62.50 in Starbucks spending). So someone who only visited Starbucks occasionally would either fail to qualify for free stuff, or it would take a long time.”