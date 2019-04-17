After a start that saw the Fowler High School baseball team weather through three losses in the first three games, the Grizzlies have turned things in the right direction.

Eight wins in the last nine games has put a collective smile on the face of the coaching staff. Two of those wins came at the hands of the John Mall Panthers, in Walsenburg Saturday.

Luckily, the games were moved up to earlier start times due to an earlier Fowler commitment, as snow came to the area mid-afternoon.

In the first game, the Grizzlies' bats were sizzling hot compared to the brisk breezes at the Walsenburg diamond.

Fowler scored eight unanswered runs before the start of the third inning and continued the onslaught the rest of the way, making it a mercy-ruled five inning contest.

The Grizzlies scored in every inning, with Johnathan Mobbley going all the way to get the win at 16-1.

Hunter Mason had the hot bat with two hits knocking in three RBIs on a well-timed triple.

Triples were the popular hit of the day, as freshman Bryant Manchego and sophomore Braxton Bates each contributed a triple in the winning effort.

Quinton Flanscha and Gabe Proctor each doubled for the Grizzlies.

The afternoon game was, as Yogi Berra famously said, “... like deja vu all over again."

The final in the second, another five-inning game, was 16-1, just as with the morning game.

Zane Denton and Drew Egan combined their efforts on the mound to allow just two hits and one run.

Flanscha was perfect, going four-for-four at the plate. He also stole five bases in five attempts.

Mason Proctor went two-for-three in the eighth win of the season for the Grizzlies.

Fowler was scheduled to travel to Eads Tuesday; results were not available at press time.

On Friday, the Grizzlies are scheduled for a tri-meet with Swink and Holly at Potter Park in La Junta. First up is the game against Swink, scheduled for 9 a.m. Fowler is then scheduled to play Holly in the second game of the day, also at Potter Park.

Fowler 16, John Mall 1

Fowler 352 42X - 16 10 2

John Mall 001 00X - 1 2 5

Fowler 16, John Mall 1

Fowler 533 05X - 16 15 2

John Mall 001 00X - 1 2 3