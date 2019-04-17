The Fowler School Board voted to approve the public relations agreement with George K. Baum & Company at its meeting Monday, a national firm that provides investment-banking services to schools, as well as guidance through bond issue campaigns.

The majority of the meeting was spent reviewing the master plans for the school with the architects who have been working on the various options.

Doug Abernethy, of RTA Architects, discussed what the school’s highest priorities should be in regards to the conditions of the buildings and school equipment.

“We’re not trying to paint a scary picture about safety and security … or create fear in the community or imply that the school is not safe,” said Abernethy. “The idea is to prevent any issue long before safety is a concern.”

“The only fear that I really have is that we don’t do everything that we can do for this school,” said Superintendent Alfred Lotrich. “We’re kind of ahead of that by trying to be proactive long before things get to the point where we have conditions that aren’t safe.”

“We’re not ready to approve a final draft, but we are one step closer,” said Eric Larson, board president.

In other news, Lotrich said he feels confident the athletic annex project will be completed soon.

The board finished the meeting by dealing with various other orders of business, including upgrading the school’s lawn care equipment and approving the probationary staff list for the 2019-20 school year.

The next meeting of the school board is scheduled for 7 p.m. May 6. The meeting is open to the public.