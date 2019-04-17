Three local high school track and field teams traveled to Pueblo on Monday to take part in the Thunder-Storm Invitational at Colorado State University-Pueblo’s Neta and Eddie DeRose Thunder Bowl.

The meet was originally scheduled for Saturday, but poor weather forced the move to Monday.

No team score was kept.

Fowler

The Fowler boys had one placer as Orin Carnes took third in the 110 hurdles in 16.93 and seventh in the 300 hurdles in 46.42.

For the Lady Grizzlies, Jacquelin Alvey was fourth in the 800 in 2:40.71, and Shaelea Pruett was eighth in the 200 in 29.50.

The Fowler girls were also second in the 800 sprint medley in 2:00.67 and third in the 4x200 in 1:55.79.

Swink

Swink had three girls place high in their events. Brianna Denton was second in the 300 hurdles in 50.59 and third in the long jump at 15-4 1/2, Rylee Platt was third in the 800 in 2:38.91 and sixth in the 1,600 in 6:20.48, and Skyler Jones was sixth in the 100 in 14.03.

The Lady Lions placed in two relays. They were fourth in the 4x100 in 53.80 and sixth in the 4x200 in 1:58.05.

No Swink boys placed in their events.

Crowley County

Leading the Crowley County boys once again was Lane Walter. Walter won the discus at 168-11, and he was also fourth in the 200 in 24.12 and fourth in the shot put at 46-2.

Also placing for the Chargers were Tyler Schwartz, who was second in the triple jump at 40-5, fourth in the 100 in 11.87 and fifth in the long jump at 20-3, and Jason Hernandez, who was eighth in the 1,600 in 5:18.83.

The Lady Chargers were led by Rylee Haynes, who was second in the 100 hurdles in 17.24, tied for fourth in the high jump at 4-10 and sixth in the long jump at 15-2. Lani Brown was sixth in the 400 in 1:06.70.

Crowley County placed high in two relays. It was fourth in the 800 sprint medley in 2:04.58 and seventh in the 4x400 in 4:58.11.

Rick Hartley meet canceled

Several local schools were schedule to compete in the Rick Hartley Invitational Saturday in Springfield. However, the meet was canceled because of the weather.

It will not be rescheduled.

This week

La Junta High School will host the 71st Annual Tiger Relays and the 45th Annual Lady Tiger Relays Friday at Tiger Stadium. Crowley County and Kim/Branson are also expected at this meet.

Swink will host the annual Ray Headley Invitational also on Friday at Gene Brown Field. Also expected to compete at this meet are Cheraw, Fowler, Las Animas, McClave and Rocky Ford.

Cheraw, Fowler, Las Animas, McClave and Rocky Ford will also be at the Holly Invitational on Saturday.

